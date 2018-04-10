Cardi B Admits She Considered Abortion After Getting Pregnant: I Didn’t Know If I Was ‘Prepared’

Cardi B got pregnant as her career started booming, & for a brief moment she felt too overwhelmed to deal! Find out what convinced her she didn’t want an abortion after all!

While Cardi B, 25, couldn’t be prouder of her baby bump, at the beginning of her pregnancy there was a time when she “kinda, sorta” considered an abortion! She quickly realized though that she did in fact want a kid right away, but at first she was actually scared about becoming a mom. Opening up on The Breakfast Club about whether she considered alternatives after finding out she was expecting with fiance Offset, 26, as always, Cardi got super real. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

“Kinda, sorta,” Cardi told the radio show when asked indirectly if she ever thought about getting an abortion. “But then I didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to,” she concluded. We can only imagine how scary it was when the rapper first realized she was pregnant. After all, her pregnancy is coinciding with the release of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy as well as a performance at Coachella. But even with her career reaching its peak, Cardi soon became super excited about having a baby.

“You know what, I’m a grown woman,” Cardi explained on air. “I’m 25 years old. I’m gonna say this in the humblest way… I’m a schmillionaire. I’m prepared for this.” Yeah you are, Cardi! She added, “I don’t want to wait until I’m 30-something to have a kid. I want my kid now that I have energy and stuff.” But despite being prepared NOW, she candidly admitted that this pregnancy totally took her and Offset by surprise. “No, it wasn’t planned,” she said with a laugh. “It was just one night… it was a good night. That one night, it had to be that night.’

Of course there will always be haters, as Cardi noted some women have said hurtful things online about her ruining her career with this pregnancy. To them, Cardi responded, “It really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, “I feel sorry for you, your career is over.’ As a woman, why can’t I have both?” she said. “Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? I want both.” And as of right now, Cardi is not planning on slowing down anytime soon!

In fact, she’s still planning on performing at Coachella later this month. She’s also slated to join Bruno Mars on tour in September. On top of that, her album, which dropped April 6, is already predicted to go number one! Clearly Cardi is killing it. “I have to prove [to] people that a baby won’t stop me,” the star said. So far, so good!