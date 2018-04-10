Camila Cabello Debuts New Song ‘Sangria Wine’ On Opening Night Of Tour & Fans Are Shook

The ‘Never Be The Same’ tour kicked off in Vancouver on April 9, and Camila Cabello fans were given quite a treat when she performed the previously-unreleased track, ‘Sangria Wine,’ during the set. Watch here!

Camila Cabello’s setlist for her Never Be The Same Tour includes all ten songs from her debut album, along with some covers, tracks she’s featured on — an two songs that had never been heard before! One of those is “Sangria Wine,” a song Camila previously teased because she worked on it with Pharrell. Fans were super disappointed when the track didn’t make it onto the album, but it’s finally out in the world now that she performed it during the show. Videos surfaced on Twitter of the performance, and Camilizers went NUTS! You can watch below!

Fans of Camila are absolutely in love with the song, and are begging for a deluxe version of the album to be released that includes a studio version of it. Many have also taken to Twitter to gripe about why certain songs did make the record over “Sangria Wine.” The 21-year-old also performed her song “Scar Tissue” for the first time during her April 9 set, and although it’s not getting as much hype as “Sangria Wine,” there’s also chatter about that track hopefully making a deluxe copy of Camila, as well.

“Sangria Wine is INCREDIBLE,” one fan tweeted. “I’m upset it didn’t make it to album but I’m glad she’s performing it and Scar Tissue…wow I wasn’t expecting that.” Another added, “Camila kept sangria wine and scar tissue for herself because either way the actual pop girlies would be dead. Those songs are too much to handle, ladies.”

Camila previously opened up about what it was like to work with Pharrell. She gushed, “He’s so talented in every way and he inspires me so much an artist but also, he’s just a beautiful person.” Can we have more, please?!