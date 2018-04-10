Blake Shelton Excited To ‘Babysit’ Gwen Stefani’s Boys When She Kicks Off Vegas Show

Don’t worry about Gwen Stefani’s three boys — her man, Blake Shelton, will be babysitting them and ‘spoiling’ them when she’s busy performing in Las Vegas later this year!

In case you haven’t heard by now, Gwen Stefani will kick off a Las Vegas residency on June 27. And if you’re worried about how she’ll manage to raise her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — while doing so, there’s no reason to be. “Her kids will be with her and around often backstage, but there will also be plenty of times when Blake [Shelton] will be on some babysitting duties and he is more than excited to be in ‘dad mode’ when Gwen is working,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is going to use the time to have fun and spoil them. Plus, her kids are used to her schedule and these Vegas commitments will not be a cause of concern in any way with ex Gavin [Rossdale], Blake or the kids. All that has been taken care of and everyone is excited.”

This is amazing news! So now that Blake will be babysitting the boys while she’s performing, Gwen can really focus on her craft and give her fans the best performances she’s ever given in her lifetime! Obviously, she’ll love having her boys around from time to time, but it’s nice to hear that Blake is helping out however he can. No wonder she wants to marry him! During a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 10, Gwen said she constantly thinks about tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend. “I think about it all the time!” she exclaimed! Isn’t that so sweet? We love them together.

Gwen’s Vegas residency, titled Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl, will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — the same place Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez held their own residencies. It will kick off on June 27 and run through March 2019. Tickets go on-sale April 13. “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Gwen said in a statement, when the news emerged on April 10. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”