Billboard Hot 100 Fest: DJ Snake, Future & Rae Sremmurd Headlining — Full Lineup

DJ Snake, Future and Rae Sremmurd and a soon-to-be-announced female artist will be headlining the Billboard Hot 100 Fest this year! Check out the full lineup here.

The Billboard Hot 100 Fest is returning to Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 18 and 19, and with DJ Snake, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Kehlani, Sabrina Carpenter, Rich the Kid, Justine Skye, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana and more on the lineup, you won’t want to miss it!

“We are thrilled to return to Jones Beach for a 4th year to give fans one of the best music experiences out there,” The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group’s CEO John Amato said. “We can’t wait to have the Billboard Hot 100 Festival back at the Beach,” Jason Miller, President of Live Nation in New York added. “Each year this festival gets bigger and better and Live Nation is thrilled once again be working with our partners at Billboard to bring this incredible music experience to Long Island.”

Check out the poster below. Any guesses as to who the mystery headliner is?!

2018 BILLBOARD HOT 100 MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP:

DJ Snake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness

Bad Royale

Bexey

Bhad Bhabie

Cheat Codes

Daya

Frank Walker

French Montana

Gnash

Jacquees

J.I.D.

Justine Skye

Kehlani

Kim Petras

The Knocks

Krewella

Liiv

Lil Xan

Logan Henderson

London Richards

Loote

Lovelytheband

Machine Gun Kelly

Matoma

Matt Medved

Maty Noyes

Nghtmre

Nothing, Nowhere.

Olivia O’Brien

Phantoms

Rich The Kid

Rozes

Sabrina Carpenter

Sheppard

Shoreline Mafia

Taylor Bennett

They.

Two Friends

Vérité

Yvng Svnt