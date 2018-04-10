Aubrey O’Day Shares Sexy Lingerie Pics Amid Donald Trump Jr. Affair Scandal — Taunting Him?

Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram on April 9 to share a series of lingerie photos, and they are NSFW! Check them out here!

Watch out Kim Kardashian, Aubrey O’Day is coming for your crown! The 34-year-old singer posted a series of sultry photos on Instagram, and we are so here for it. In the pics, Aubrey is seen in a skimpy black lingerie ensemble. In one photo, she gave fans a breathtaking view of her derriere, and the other a glimpse of her perfectly toned stomach. Can we say goals?! It’s clear she’s unbothered by all of the shade being thrown her way following her alleged Donald Trump Jr. affair. SEE THE PICS HERE!

Following Donald Jr.’s shocking split from his wife Vanessa Trump last month, reports surfaced claiming Aubrey allegedly had relations with Don Jr. while he was still married. However, Aubrey claims their alleged affair had nothing to do with Vanessa, according to TMZ. But, that hasn’t stopped both fans and celebrities alike from commenting on the situation. In fact, Aubrey’s ex-boyfriend Pauly D’s friend Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, had ALOT to say on the matter. “I am friend with both of them. But, I am obviously very partial to Pauly, I have to side with Pauly. Aubrey is a very nice girl, but she tends to be parched at times… a little thirsty,” Mike said during an interview with Page Six. Yikes!

Nevertheless, it’s good to see Aubrey keeping herself busy. And, this wouldn’t be the first time she took to Instagram to show off her insane curves. On April 3, the former Danity Kane member posted a photo of herself blowing bumble gum, dressed in a royal blue bra and panties set. She captioned the post, “juicy fruit,” but we have a feeling fans were looking at more than the chewing gum! You go, girl!