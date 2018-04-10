Anna Faris Admits She Still Has ‘A Lot Of Love’ For Chris Pratt After Divorce

Anna Faris revealed in a new tell-all interview that she’s been surprisingly working hard on communicating openly with ex Chris Pratt and they happily don’t have rules to their relationship. Find out what their plans are for their family here.

Anna Faris, 41, opened up in a new interview about how she’s coping with her separation from Chris Pratt, 38, and revealed what they’re doing to stay in each other’s lives for their son’s sake. “What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” she told Women’s Health for their May cover story. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack.” Their adorable son, Jack, is now 5-years-old and the former couple share custody of him. “I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it,” she continued.

Although Anna and Chris’ split was shocking to a lot of their fans and has caused a big transformation in their lives, Anna hasn’t given up on love. “I love love!,” she exclaimed. “Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.” Shortly after the separation was announced in Oct. 2017, Anna was seen with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, and both Anna and Chris officially filed for divorce on Dec. 1 after eight years of marriage.

In addition to getting used to her new life, Anna’s been making sure she has a steady career. The talented actress has been promoting her new film, Overboard, which is a remake of the classic 1987 film. Like many of her other features, Anna takes the lead role. It opens in the United States on May 4.