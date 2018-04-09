Nicolle Rochelle: 5 Things To Know About The Topless Protester At Bill Cosby’s Trial

Nicolle Rochelle turned heads when she shockingly protested topless and got arrested outside of the courthouse during Bill Cosby’s trial on Apr. 9. Here’s everything you should know about the former child actor.

Nicolle Rochelle, 38, (aka Nicole Leach) wasn’t afraid to bare all when she showed up topless to protest outside of the Montgomery County courthouse in Philadelphia, PA on Apr. 9, where Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault retrial was taking place. The protester, who had “Women’s Lives Matter” written across her chest, was arrested for disorderly conduct after she jumped over a barricade when Bill entered the courthouse for his first day of the retrial, according to The Washington Post. “The main goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women,” she told reporters over the phone after the incident. Here are five things you should know about the brave activist.

1.) She is an actress and has appeared on many televisions shows, including The Cosby Show when she was a kid. Nicolle played the roles of Davina and Danielle on the show from 1990-1992 and knew Bill well. “I had a great experience on the show so I was very hurt by the fact that he did this for so many years,” she continued in her phone conversation to reporters. “It felt personal to me.”

2.) She attended Brown University. The New Jersey native studied linguistic anthropology at the school based in Providence, RI. She now resides in Little Falls, NJ.

3.) Her passion lies in women’s rights and she has been involved in the cause for a while. She belongs to Femen, which is an international feminist group that was founded in the Ukraine in 2009. Many members of the group often protest topless, like she did, against institutions or individual people they think oppress women. Nicolle wrote the group’s name on her torso along with the names of more than 50 of Bill’s accusers when she protested outside the courthouse.

4.) The actress has showed off her talent in musicals. She played the title role in the musical Nefertiti in Fort Lauderdale, FL and she also played the role of the new Josephine Baker in “A la recherche de josephine”, a musical in Paris, France.

5.) Before her now famous protest, Nicolle shared her beliefs about the accusations against Bill on her social media. On the same day of the retrial she took a photo of herself in front of the house that was used as the exterior of The Cosby Show in New York City. In the pic, she has her hand on her hips and is wearing Bill’s hoodie that reads, “Hello Friend” but she crossed out the word “friend” and wrote in “rapist.” “In honor of the first day of the Bill Cosby retrial, I went by the address where they filmed The Cosby Show exterior in New York City…LET’S HOPE JUSTICE WILL FINALLY BE SERVED!,” she captioned the photo.