Michael B. Jordan: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Black Panther’ Actor

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Black Panther’ actor, Michael B. Jordan.



1.) Michael B. Jordan, 31, is a California kid at heart. He was born in Santa Ana, but later moved to Newark, New Jersey with his family. His mom, Donna, is an artist and a high school guidance counselor. Michael also has two siblings, a sister, Jamila, who works in production and a brother, Khalid, who played football at Howard University. Michael graduated from Newark Arts High School, but not before launching his acting career in 1999.

2.) Michael’s breakout role came with ‘Fruitvale Station’ in 2013. In the film, Michael portrayed Oscar Grant, the real-life shooting victim who was shot and killed by a BART officer in Oakland, California in 2009. Michael received over 10 award nominations for the role, winning five including a Satellite Award, Gotham Award, and National Board of Review award.

3.) He has a huge television history. Before breaking out on the big screen, Michael appeared in a number of TV shows including The Sopranos, The Wire, All My Children and Friday Night Lights. In 2015 he also appeared as himself in an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

4.) Michael has kept his romantic status very private. In January 2018, Michael told the Wall Street Journal he was “single” but dating. However, it’s been reported that he’s dating a gorgeous woman named Ashlyn Castro. Prior to that, Michael was briefly linked to model Kendall Jenner.

5.) Michael is currently working on the sequel to ‘Creed’. It will be the follow up to 2015’s Rocky spin-off film, in which Sylvester Stallone‘s title character is brought back to the big screen. In the film, Rocky Balboa trains Donnie, the son of Apollo Creed from the original Rocky films. The film is rumored to be released by the end of 2018.