Marcio Donaldson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Standout

Marcio Donaldson is already a fan favorite contestant on ‘American Idol.’ He’s not only a great singer, he’s also a great guy. Here’s what you need to know about Marcio.

1. He auditioned for American Idol with his infant son, Rashaad. When Marcio Donaldson, 28, stepped out in front of the season 16 Idol judges, he had his baby in tow. He stole the hearts of everyone with his incredible performance of “Jealous” by Labrinth. During his audition, he handed off baby Rashaad to Luke Bryan, 41, and the judges couldn’t stop gushing about the little boy. The judges were so impressed with Marcio, so they easily sent him to Hollywood!

2. Marcio had auditioned for American Idol before. This isn’t Marcio’s first rodeo with the show. He tried out for Idol in season 15, but he didn’t make it past Hollywood Week. Marcio has clearly honed his skills and is better than ever. He’s made it to the top 24 and has his eyes on the prize — to become the winner of American Idol!

3. He adopted his son. Rashaad’s biological mother is Marcio’s sister. Marcio revealed in his introduction video that her sister couldn’t keep Rashaad and “drugs played a big factor in that.” The police and social worker told Marcio that he had to decide whether or not he wanted to keep the child. If not, baby Rashaad would go into the system. Marcio didn’t want Rashaad to go through what he did, so Marcio adopted him. “He’s changed my life,” Marcio said. He dedicated his audition to Rashaad.

4. His childhood wasn’t easy. He grew up in Compton, California. “Growing up in that neighborhood there was a lot of shooting, a lot of substance abuse, a lot of people who did not even see the age of 13,” Marcio revealed in his audition segment. “My mother tried her hardest, but children services ended up placing me and my sister in the system.”

5. An arts program helped him discover his love for music. He took part in a program at the Watts Tower in Los Angeles when he was younger. “It was amazing, it kept the inner city kids doing something with their lives, productively,” he told ABC. “So I found my outlet. And I want to let others know, find your outlet. When there were times when I was feeling sad or lonely or abandoned, I would sing and my day would switch from that dark depressed stage into a sort of bliss.”