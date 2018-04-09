Wendy Williams Slams Cardi B & Offset After Pregnancy Reveal: Why Aren’t You Getting Married?

Wendy Williams isn’t buying Cardi B and Offset’s love story! She wants to know where Cardi’s ring was when she revealed her pregnancy on ‘SNL’ April 7! — ‘You think a ring and a baby would go hand in hand!’

Cardi B, 25, is glowing after her pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Live, April 7, where she even admitted that she felt “free” after finally debuting her baby bump. However, Wendy Williams, 53, has her own reservations about the rapper’s relationship with her fiancé, Migos rapper, Offset, 26. “Now I don’t know if you know this but Cardi’s engagement ring wasn’t on while she was performing [on SNL], which you would think that a baby and an engagement ring would go hand in hand especially at a time like this, you’re about to do the big reveal!” Wendy said to her studio audience on April 9.

Wendy later predicted that Cardi and Offset won’t have much of a future, especially after Cardi’s ringless pregnancy reveal. “If she’s happy, fine… No I don’t think she and Offset will get married, I think it’s what hip hop/rock and roll people do these days, they just have babies and move along with their lives,” the talk show host admitted. Wendy also pointed out that while this will be Cardi’s first child, it’s Offset’s “fourth baby with four [different] moms.” She even threw some shade, adding, “There might be an alleged 5th on the way, as we speak.”

However that is speculation at the moment. As you may know, an Instagram model by the name of Celina Powell came forward to claim that Offset is the father of her child in late December 2017. Throughout early 2018, Powell taunted the rapper on social media, outspokenly demanding he take a DNA test, as well as posting ultrasound photos claiming the unborn baby [at the time] looked like Offset.

Cardi has come forward to admit that Offset has cheated in the past. However, she never said when and with who. Nonetheless, Cardi did admit that she chose to stay with Offset, because she wasn’t an angel was well. Therefore, the two continue to remain a united front.

After her shocking pregnancy reveal on SNL, Offset took to social media to thank fans for their support. While the rap couple has not released a wedding date, they still plan to say “I do,” at some point, despite Wendy’s opposing opinions.

Offset also showed Cardi just how dedicated he is to their relationship by giving her the sweetest surprise at her album release party on April 5. Her managed to fly Cardi‘s entire family from the Dominican Republic to New York to celebrate her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.