‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Final Round Of Knockouts Begins

The Knockouts part 3 — aka the final round — begin on ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates as we get one step closer to seeing who will win season 14!

TEAM ALICIA: Britton Buchanan Vs. Dallas Caroline — Britton kicked off the final round of Knockouts on the keyboard, singing, Billy Joel‘s “New York State of Mind”. Dallas, a country singer, performed “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. WINNER: Britton Buchanan

TEAM KELLY: D.R. King Vs. Tish Haynes Keys — D.R., a wedding singer, started off Kelly’s final Knockouts with a vibrant performance of “I Know I’m Losing You” by The Temptations. Tish performed Lady Marmalade to showcase her powerful range, which she did!

WINNER: D.R. King

STEAL: Adam/Tish;

SAVE: Kelly/Tish — Tish chose to stay with Kelly

TEAM BLAKE: Wilkes Vs. Dylan Hartigan — Dylan performed Ray LaMontagne‘s “You’re The Best Thing” and swooned everyone in the audience. Adam and Kelly were both visibly infatuated with his Knockout performance. Wilkes hit the stage with his “crazy range,” as Adam said, to perform “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. He continued to prove that he has endless range, receiving a a standing ovation from Kelly and Alicia.

WINNER: Wilkes

STEAL: Kelly/Dylan

TEAM ADAM: Gary Edwards Vs. Rayshun LaMarr — Gary, a soul singer with an alternative rock vibe, performed “Many Rivers To Cross” by Jimmy Cliff. Rayshun put on a show stopping performance of Alicia keys’ “Falling”. Although Gary was amazing, it was evident Rayshun was going to win.

WINNER: Rayshun

STEAL: Blake/Gary

TEAM KELLY: Alexa Cappelli Vs. Jorge Eduardo — Alexa put on an emotional and powerful performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John. WINNER: Alexa

Check out the standings

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jordyn Simone, Mia Boostrom

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Gary Edwards

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Alexa Cappelli, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee, Dylan Hartigan

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Sharane Calister, Jackie Foster