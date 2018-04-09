‘Teyana & Iman’ Recap: Iman Shoots His First Music Video & Teyana Wins A VMA

On episode 3 of ‘Teyana & Iman,’ the Shumperts are back in Los Angeles where Teyana makes her first VMA appearance ever, and Iman dabbles into music!

Iman Shumpert, 27, is a man of many talents. On episode two of Teyana & Iman, the Sacramento Kings player introduces viewers to his more artistic side. Iman debuts his new single “Seductive,” and hires his wife Teyana Taylor’s production team The Aunties, to shoot the music video in Los Angeles. During one of his confessionals, Iman reveals he actually went to school for music, and gushes over Teyana for believing in him. What can’t this man do?! Also showcasing her many talents, Teyana proves to be quite a natural at directing and the music video, which is inspired by the 1992 animated comedy Bébé’s Kids, comes together nicely.

Interestingly, Iman isn’t the only one who tries something new. Teyana attends her first MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, as she was nominated for Best Choreography for Kanye West’s music video “Fade.” And because it was her first VMA appearance ever, she of course took her outfit very seriously. Paying homage to her idol Janet Jackson, Teyana replicated Janet’s 1995 white t-shirt and black pants look. But, she put her own twist on it of course. “I decided to put ‘underrated’ on my shirt, if I win this award it goes to show that girl who was underrated is now getting her just do,” Teyana said describing her outfit. And to Teyana’s surprise, she won the award! So exciting, right?

Making the moment even more special, Iman and their two-year-old daughter Junie were also at the VMAs to cheer her on. “I just want to give a big thanks to my beautiful husband and my beautiful baby,” Teyana said during her acceptance speech. We couldn’t be more excited for Teyana and all she’s accomplished! Nevertheless, the Shumperts end the night gushing over Teyana’s win, and we can’t wait for next week! Teyana & Iman airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.