‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Brianna Gives Birth & Sean Quits His Job

Brianna and Danae welcomed Baby Braeson into the world during the April 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, but it was far from an easy labor.

Ouch! We give credit to any and all females who give birth during their lifetime, as Brianna gave us a first-hand experience at how painful delivering a baby can be, during the April 9 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. Despite hours and hours (at least 19!) of pushing, Baby Braeson refused to be delivered the natural way, so Brianna was forced into an emergency C-section, which her mom described as a “complete disaster”. Fortunately, nothing too terrible happened during the emergency operation, and Briana and Danae were soon overcome with joy upon holding their baby boy. Heck, even Brianna’s mom was happy — she even urged Danae to move in with them. Pretty sweet, right? The only drama amongst this group came when Brianna’s mom made sure her daughter didn’t put Danae on the birth certificate. Apparently, she wants his rent money, but doesn’t want him to legally be the baby’s father? Rude.

Meanwhile, after Chloe‘s birth last week, Jade struggled with adapting to parenthood. Sean was busy working 12 hours a day, and Jade became frustrated with Chloe for rejecting the formula. So Jade called her mom for some help, but that didn’t seem to ease her mind. She later vented her frustrations with Sean and said she’s often depressed. He, however, didn’t really believe her because he says he never sees her depressed. But even so, he took note of what she said and it later came back to bite her because he took it upon himself to QUIT HIS JOB. Yes, this guy put his two weeks in so he could become a full-time dad and help her out (she previously said she wanted to return to work). The gesture was sweet, but we don’t think he realized that it’ll take a while before Jade’s able to return to work, so it may be hard for them to pay their bills. Yikes!

Later, Ashley and Bar took their last trip with friends before becoming parents, and they seemed to be having a good time together (thank you, Jesus!). But they seem to have differing opinions on getting married. At one point, Bar was seen telling his friends that he wanted to propose, and during another, Ashley told her sister and friend that she by no means wants to get married anytime soon. Awkward!

In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news, Kyler still wasn’t able to make any decisions with Lexi about the baby and how they’re going to raise it despite her being just weeks away from giving birth, and Kayla tried enjoying her pregnancy photo shoot, but she kept criticizing Stephan for not smiling.