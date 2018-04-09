‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Goes Back To Rehab & Ryan Suggests He & Mackenzie ‘Separate’

Yikes! The season finale of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was packed with drama — not only did Catelynn cry all the way back to rehab, but Ryan and Mackenzie got into a heated argument.

So Maci found out Ryan and Mackenzie are expecting during the April 9 season finale of Teen Mom OG. Obviously, she wasn’t too thrilled about the news, considering he hasn’t exactly acted as a stand-up father to the son he already shares with her. But even so, she told her mom that it’s not her problem and it’s Ryan’s issue to deal with. Fair enough. Unfortunately for Mackenzie, it’s now her problem to deal with. And what a problem it is… Ryan claims to be sober, but he and Mackenzie were bickering a lot this week. Furthermore, he fell asleep on their way home from somewhere, which seemed eerily similar to how he fell asleep while driving them to their wedding last year. And if you recall, he was under the influence during that drive, so we weren’t too surprised to see Mackenzie looking worried while driving a sleepy Ryan home this week. Once they got home, things just got worse, as Ryan said he’s sick of how Mackenzie is always bothering him. Then, he suggested they “separate for 9 months” until she gives birth to their baby. Apparently, he thinks her “behavior” is due to her pregnancy. But what about his behavior?

Meanwhile, Catelynn finally came home from rehab this week only to decide just a few days later that she needed to go back. She didn’t exactly trust herself in handling her medications, so she felt the best thing to do was go back to the treatment facility, where she was treated after having suicidal thoughts. She told Tyler that she was secretly suffering from more anxiety and wanted to get some help again. Her counselor at the facility said that she could also try outpatient treatment, which was available near her home in Michigan, but Catelynn was adamant about going back to Arizona. Tyler was a bit perplexed by Catelynn’s decision, especially because they have a 3-year-old daughter at home that needs her. Catelynn’s response, however, was, “she can manage”. Unsurprisingly, Tyler didn’t like that reply, but he still supported Catelynn’s decision and said goodbye to her — again — as she headed back to Arizona at the close of the season finale.

Finally, Amber struggled with the fact that Leah made sleepover plans during their weekend together, and when she asked Gary if they could switch because of it, he said no. And Andrew accepted a producing job in California for two months after the baby’s born. Amber seemed happy for him, which we were shocked to see. And later, when Amber was talking to her cousin, she even said she’d move to California in a heartbeat if Leah wasn’t around. In fact, Amber said it’s her plan for when Leah’s much older. Sayonara, Amber?