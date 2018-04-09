Paris Jackson Slays In Hot Green & Black Lace Dress After Celebrating Her Bday With Chris Brown

Yas, girl! Paris Jackson looked incredible at the Daily Front Row Awards just days after ringing in her 20th birthday with Chris Brown.



Paris Jackson, 20, was glowing when she arrived to present designer Jeremy Scott with an award at the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, April 8. The young starlet rocked a camo green dress with lace trim along the cleavage and skirt ends. She layered the dress with a matching bomber jacket, adding a pair of colorful ankle boots to shake things up a bit. Paris opted for a nude vibe with her makeup, with a touch of black mascara to make her crystal blue eyes pop on the red carpet. We also love how Paris nixed wearing a typical clutch and instead brought along her Louis Vuitton mini backpack!

During the show, Paris was seated between Jeremy and pregnant Chrissy Teigen, 32, who was also glowing in all-white. On Chrissy’s other side was her husband, John Legend, 39, fresh off of his success from starring in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live on April 1. On Instagram, Paris shared a picture of the four stars and added a sweet caption about the evening. “Tonight I got to meet up with some incredible friends, make some new incredible friends, and present a very special and monumental award to a special friend/artist that will go down in fashion history,” Paris wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Needless to say I’m grateful as f–k happy Sunday guys.”