Normani Squashes Camila Cabello Feud Rumors After 5H Split: ‘She’s Killing It’

What feud? Normani set the record straight about her relationship with Camila Cabello on April 8 and there’s no bad blood to see here! But, has Camila reached out to Normani since 5H announced their hiatus? — Find out!

Normani Kordei, 21, has no ill will toward her former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Camila Cabello, 21. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” Normani raved about Camila’s new solo career to reporters at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards on April 8 [via Us Weekly]. “She is in her own space and she’s happy.” While there is no feud going on, Normani did admit that Camila has not reached out since 5H announced their hiatus on March 19, 2018.

Fifth Harmony, who vowed to be better than ever after Camila’s departure in December 2016, decided it was time for the group’s remaining members — Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21 — to pursue individuals projects. Leading up to the announcement, Normani and Ally Brooke had already collaborated with other industry artists for side projects, which sparked split rumors to begin with. While rumors swirled that the group had some secret rift, which led to their demise, Normani cleared that air that dramatics played a role. “Nothing necessarily happened. It’s been six years that we dedicated absolutely everything that we’ve had to the group,” she explained. “We recognize that we deserve to be our own people. I’m excited for everything that they have coming up and I know they are for me too!”

Despite their split, the women of 5H are very supportive of one another’s solo endeavors. “We’re our biggest cheerleaders,” Normani said. “Those are my sisters. I couldn’t get rid of them even if I wanted to — trust me!” [via People].

As for her own solo career? — Normani just inked a deal with RCA Records as her hit, “Love Lies” with Khalid continues to climb the charts. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” Normani said, adding that although it is “scary” to step away from the group, she’s excited for what the future holds. “But I think that we owe it to ourselves, and we owe it to each other, to create that space of freedom to truly figure out who we are individually. You guys have only seen a fraction of me, and I’ve only gotten to know a fraction of who I am. Even in the studio, I’m finding out new things.”

Fifth Harmony said something similar to Normani’s explanation when they released and official statement announcing their hiatus in March. “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the group wrote in part, before thanking their Harmonizers.