NBA 2K League Recap: See The Full List Of Selections

The NBA 2K League held its first draft in New York City on April 4, and we have your recap right here! Check out what went down at the draft, and see the full list of selections!

Let the gaming begin! The NBA 2K League held its very first draft on April 4 at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and we have your full recap! The big event came after it was announced last year that 17 of the 30 NBA teams would own their own NBA 2K League team during the inaugural 2018 season. First, do you know what the NBA 2K League is? — It’s a joint venture between the NBA and Take Two Interactive, publishers of NBA 2K. It is a professional esports league featuring the best 2K players in the world, as seen on the league’s website. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attended the draft to announce the first pick.

Who participated? — Each of the league’s 17 teams (out of 30 franchises) selected six players from a pool of 102 gamers. The draftees will become the competitive gaming league’s first professionals when the inaugural season tips off in May (and concludes in August). The 17 NBA franchises competing in the inaugural 2K League season are the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

How were the teams selected? — Teams selected one player at each position (point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward, center) over the first five rounds. They cannot stack up on one position. In the sixth round, they selected a second player at the position of their choice. Players can rotate positions throughout the season.

Check out the selections:

1st Round

1. Mavs Gaming: Dimez (Artreyo Boyd)

2. Celtics Crossover Gaming: oFAB (Albano Thomallari)

3. Jazz Gaming: Yeah I Compete (Shaka Browne)

4. Kings Guard Gaming: Mootyy (Mitchell Franklin)

5. Pistons GT: Lets Get it Ramo (Ramo Radoncic)

6. Blazer5 Gaming: OneWildWalnut (Dayne Downey)

7. Heat Check Gaming: Hotshot (Juan Gonzalez)

8. Magic Gaming: KontruL (Christopher Cantrell)

9. Knicks Gaming: GOOFY757 (Dayvon Curry)

10. Bucks Gaming: DRAKE GRIFFIN (Aaron Rookwood)

11. Raptors Uprising GC: Kenny (Kenneth Hailey)

12. Wizards District Gaming: Fresh Prince JT (Johnathon Fields)

13. Pacers Gaming: WoLF (Bryant Colon)

14. 76ers GC: Radiant (Ethan White)

15. Grizz Gaming: Winner_Stayz_On (Larell Mitchell)

16. Cavs Legion GC: Hood Is Glitchy (Brandon Caicedo)

17. Warriors Gaming Squad: Shawn_Win (Trong Nguyen)

2nd Round

18. Warriors Gaming Squad: Bsmoove (Alexander Reese)

19. Cavs Legion GC: Sick x 973 (Gerald Knapp)

20. Grizz Gaming: AuthenticAfrican (Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan)

21. 76ers GC: Newdini33 (Antonio Newman)

22. Pacers Gaming: Swizurk (Nicolas Grech)

23. Wizards District Gaming: Shump (Austin Painter)

24. Raptors Uprising GC: Detoxys (Christopher Doyle)

25. Bucks Gaming: oLARRY (Timothy Anselimo)

26. Knicks Gaming: NateKahl (Nate Kahl)

27. Magic Gaming: UCMANNY (Emmanuel Cruz)

28. Heat Check Gaming: Majes7ic (Stanley Lebron)

29. Blazer5 Gaming: Mama Im Dat Man (Nidal Nasser)

30. Pistons GT: iiNsaniTTy (Kris Dellarciprete)

31. Kings Guard Gaming: worthingcolt (Jhade Black)

32. Jazz Gaming: MrSlaughter01 (Malik Leisinger)

33. Celtics Crossover Gaming: ARS0NAL x (Devon Peek)

34. Mavs Gaming: Dayfri (Ryan Conger)

3rd Round

35. Mavs Gaming: JLB (Jannis Neumann)

36. Celtics Crossover Gaming: Melo East (Ahmed Kasana)

37. Jazz Gaming: Deedz (DeMar Butler)

38. Kings Guard Gaming: Timelycook (Eric Donald)

39. Pistons GT: ixsplashkingxi (Rochell Woods)

40. Blazer5 Gaming: Dat Boy Shotz (Connor Rodrigues)

41. Heat Check Gaming: l 24k Dropoff l (Basil Rose)

42. Magic Gaming: SUPREME PULLER (Bilal Almashni)

43. Knicks Gaming: YEYNotGaming (Eric Ward)

44. Bucks Gaming: Procis1on (Jacob Walls)

45. Raptors Uprising GC: Kobeyusuf (Yusuf Abdulla)

46. Wizards District Gaming: ReeseDaGod23 (Maurice Delaney)

47. Pacers Gaming: JordanLocksUp (Tucker Henry)

48. 76ers GC: iFEAST (Mihad Feratovic)

49. Grizz Gaming: AyeTHREAT (Troy Minott II)

50. Cavs Legion GC: Godddof2k (Marcus Glenn)

51. Warriors Gaming Squad: LeVert (Jordan Gates)

4th Round

52. Warriors Gaming Squad: Type (Xavier Vescovi)

53. Cavs Legion GC: iBall x ToXsiK (Brandon Raudenbush)

54. Grizz Gaming: UniversalPhenom (Antonio Saldivar)

55. 76ers GC: Steez (Alexander Bernstein)

56. Pacers Gaming: vGooner (Jamie Bull)

57. Wizards District Gaming: Jinsanity (Jin Choe)

58. Raptors Uprising GC: All Hail Trey (Trevion Hendrix)

59. Bucks Gaming: XxSTL2LAxX (Mark Hampton Jr.)

60. Knicks Gaming: iamadamthe1st (Adam Kudeimati)

61. Magic Gaming: NachoTraynor (Brian Traynor)

62. Heat Check Gaming: sharpshooterlos (Carlos Zayas-Diaz)

63. Blazer5 Gaming: Lavish_phenom (Andron Thomas)

64. Pistons GT: NeNe (Matt Rux)

65. Kings Guard Gaming: Safiya4ya (Shane Farrar)

66. Jazz Gaming: Tifeworld (Delano Allsup Jr.)

67. Celtics Crossover Gaming: Fusion (Alex Snowden)

68. Mavs Gaming: BallLikeSeem (Waseem Talbert)

5th Round

69. Mavs Gaming: Devillon (Ryan de Villon)

70. Celtics Crossover Gaming: Speedbrook (Thomas Genaj)

71. Jazz Gaming: | 24k JSmoove | (Jaishon Scott)

72. Kings Guard Gaming: cowboyxcollazo (Christian Collazo)

73. Pistons GT: Im So Far Ahead (Fred Mendoza)

74. Blazer5 Gaming: GRANT MONSTER (Grant Barker)

75. Heat Check Gaming: Jalen03303 (Jalen Jones)

76. Magic Gaming: marley213s (Jorge Renteria)

77. Knicks Gaming: Idrisdagoat6 (Idris Richardson)

78. Bucks Gaming: KinG PeroXide (Matthew Hofmann)

79. Raptors Uprising GC: TsJosh (Joshua McKenna)

80. Wizards District Gaming: xGreatxGilly13 (Isaac Gilton)

81. Pacers Gaming: FrostytheTruth (George Polk)

82. 76ers GC: xTFr3sHxX (Tilton Curry)

83. Grizz Gaming: PHENOM vv (Bono Nikolic)

84. Cavs Legion GC: TURNUPDEFENSE (Christopher Anderson)

85. Warriors Gaming Squad: Promeister (Cody Hart)

6th Round

86. Warriors Gaming Squad: EatSleepHoop15 (Wallace Williams III)

87. Cavs Legion GC: SavageDoWerk (Christopher Tracey)

88. Grizz Gaming: DDouble2K (Daniel Davis)

89. 76ers GC: ZDS (Rashann Petty)

90. Pacers Gaming: The Playa (Samuel Beniaminian)

91. Wizards District Gaming: Doom (Evan Hinsch)

92. Raptors Uprising GC: KingQuai614 (Seanquai Harris)

93. Bucks Gaming: BigBaby2k (Jovan Tenner)

94. Knicks Gaming: xKPMR (Marc Rodriguez)

95. Magic Gaming: KingCamRoyalty (Cameron Ford)

96. Heat Check Gaming: HyPeR iS Pro (Rahmel Wilkins)

97. Blazers Gaming: Jomar12 PR (Jomar Varela-Escapa)

98. Pistons GT: JosephTheTruth (Joseph Marrero)

99. Kings Guard Gaming: ColeWorld2K (Cole Motta)

100. Jazz Gaming: Stambreezy (Michael Stam)

101. Celtics Crossover Gaming: PalmOilPlease (Mhabhusah Koffa)

102. Mavs Gaming: HazzaUK2K (Harry Hurst)

What a day yesterday! Really cool feeling calling in @KnicksGaming 1st round pick! Congrats to all the players. Time to go compete! pic.twitter.com/C8GNbYYLsd — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) April 5, 2018

Jerry Ferrera, a die-hard New York Knicks fan selecting his NBA 2K picks.

These players brought their fashion styles with them to the Big Apple! #NBA2KLeagueDraft pic.twitter.com/BswTww8Iim — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 5, 2018

Players’ fashion featured at the NBA 2K League Draft on April 4, 2018 in New York City.

The NBA 2K League will hold weekly games, as well as three in-season tournaments and a postseason. There will also be $1 million in prize money at the events.

The games will be played at the NBA 2K League Studio, where the teams will fly to the studio each week to participate. The league has not announced where the studio is located or whether fans will be able to purchase tickets to watch the 2K games in person.