Is ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Shading Ex Dean In New Post? — ‘Out With The Old, In With The True’

Lesley Murphy has broken her silence after her split with boyfriend Dean Unglert on Instagram. Lesley’s ready for the next chapter, and to ‘love and be loved’.

One day after ex-b0yfriend Dean Unglert, 26, posted a cryptic message to Instagram following their breakup, The Bachelor Winter Games star Leslie Murphy, 30, did the same. Lesley’s lengthy post never mentions Dean by name, but it’s clear who she’s talking about. And it doesn’t seem like she’s very happy about how her relationship ended.

“It’s a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don’t think I can honestly resume my normal programming without giving you an explanation – and maybe that’s the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y’all for the love and respect you’ve shown me over the past few days,” Leslie wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself enjoying a cup of coffee, staring out the window like she’s contemplating something deeply.

“I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before. Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life. I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved.

“This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves. Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready. Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

This is possibly in response to the Instagram that Dean, whom she met and started a relationship with on Winter Games, posted the day prior after it was reported that they called it quits. He did not seem happy. He wrote:

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with,” he wrote. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”