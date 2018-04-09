Kylie Jenner’s New Green Lipstick Is Being Slammed By Fans As Looking Like Stormi’s ‘Baby Poop’

Good news: Kylie’s lauching 3 new lip kit colors! Bad news: one of them looks like ‘baby poop’? — That’s what confused fans are saying about the new shade, ‘IRONIC’ and we want to know that YOU think!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been hard at work ever since giving birth to her first child, daughter, Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. Although she’s back at work and creating makeup magic for her wildly successful brand, Kylie Cosmetics, she’s admittedly been using her baby as major inspiration for her new products. However, fans think she may have taken her inspo a bit too seriously with her latest lip kit color, “Ironic” — which is a deep, army green shade with brown undertones. While Kylie looks amazing modeling the color, with a glowing, bronzed face, some of her fans think “Ironic” can’t be worn by many people because it looks like sh-t… No seriously, fans think it looks like Stormi’s “baby poop.” You can’t make this stuff up.

“I think she came up with this color by looking at the poop in Stormi’s diaper. It’s def not a nice looking color at all in my opinion,” one outspoken fan wrote about the new shade. Meanwhile, another critic had the same idea when asking, “Is it supposed to look like the inside of Stormi’s diaper?”

After a slew of gross comments poured in about the color, things just continued to get more graphic. “When you think your eating Indian food at 3 am but you’re actually eating the contents of you’re babies diaper,” one fan added. As you may know, Kylie developed an entire eye pallet, “Stormi” to her daughter, with weather-themed packaging for colors such as, “Cosmic” and “Nightfall”. Kylie Cosemetics even dubbed the new products, “The Weather Collection,” because, “Stormi”… Get it? Anyway, another commenter gave a good guess as to why Kylie developed the new army green shade. “The only thing ironic is how much this looks like baby poop. Another Stormi influenced product,” the internet goer wrote.

The other two shades Kylie will be launching on April 10 include, “Say No More” (a vibrant hot pink color) and “Boss” (a bright, fiery red color).