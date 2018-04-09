Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Kim After They Both Share Hot New Bikini Pics: ‘What A Gorgeous Arm Shadow’

Kourtney Kardashian threw some serious shade her sister’s way after Kim Kardashian posted a sexy bikini pic! Check out her subtle dig here!

The competition is on! Only a couple of hours after Kourtney Kardashian, 38, posted a gold bikini pic (that gave off major Princess Leia vibes), her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, upped the ante by posting a pic of herself in a sexy red string bikini. In response, Kourtney dryly shaded Kim by writing in the comments: “What a gorgeous arm shadow.” We’re going to take a wild guess and assume that Kim did not want to be complimented on her arm shadow. But the plot thickens! Not only did Kourtney troll Kim, Khloe Kardashian, 33, seemed to agree with Kourt’s remark, writing, “Oh yes!” Check out both bikini pics below!

The two sisters have heated up their bikini rivalry ever since Kourtney arrived at Turks and Caicos for her vacation with Younes Bendjima, 24. At first, Kourtney shared a sexy snap of herself sporting a black bikini and from there, the sisters have gone back and forth on their social media. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Younes seemed to be having the best time ever. On Apr. 7, Kourtney posted a series of clips showing them riding on bikes and in a golf cart. You just know that has to make her ex Scott Disick, 34, so jealous!

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Kim has been begging Kanye West, 40, to take her to Coachella. “Kim wants to go to Coachella with Kanye, but he won’t go unless Jay invites them, which hasn’t happened yet,” our source close to them told us. “Kim would love to see Beyoncé and some of the other acts too, she is a huge fan and loves her music. But Kanye is still pretty sensitive about the state of his relationship with Bey and Jay which has been rocky the last year.”

We’ll keep you posted if Kourtney and Kim keep up their bikini competition.