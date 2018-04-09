Did Khloe Kardashian Reveal Her Baby’s Name? The Hilarious Tweet That Has Fans Shook

Did Khloe Kardashian just let her daughter’s name slip, with the help of Andy Cohen?! Check out this conversation between the two that has fans buzzing!

Tristan Thompson, 27, We always knew Andy Cohen, 49, is great friends with the Kardashian family. However, we didn’t know they were so close that Khloe Kardashian, 33, would name her first child after the Bravo host! Well, it’s a joke, but a clever joke at that, that had fans in a tizzy during a Twitter exchange on April 8. “Can’t wait to meet baby Andy! (That’s the name right?!),” Andy tweeted at Khloe while discussing The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I mean, I was going to surprise you but you guessed her name,” Khloe replied, clearly joking that she’s already planned to name her baby after Andy. While we wish this was a legitimate reveal, Khloe continues to keep us guessing. Check out their playful conversation below!

The conversation started when Khloe tweeted that part 1 of the RHOA reunion was “just too good,” before thanking Andy for yet another juicy broadcast. The Bravo host then told Khloe she has “an OPEN invite” to the reunion [which is three parts]. Khloe then replied that she would totally be there, however, the “only thing” holding her back is that she’s “about to give birth.” — Which leads up to the most recent report involving her pregnancy.

Khloe is reportedly in labor, as reported by TMZ on April 9. While we do know that the Good American designer is in Cleveland, patiently waiting for the arrival of her daughter with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 27, nothing else has been confirmed involving the birth. Adding to the speculation, Kylie Jenner‘s, OB/GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, posted a photo of herself traveling for work over the weekend. The interesting timing of her flight had fans buzzing that she was traveling to Cleveland to assist with Khloe’s delivery; Since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is due to give birth any day now.

Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, which they announced on December 20, 2017. Khloe’s baby shower took place on March 10 in CA, where her family and friends, including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, and her daughter, Brielle, 21, were both present. The celebration was had a pink theme, respectively, and was filled with lavish flowers and table settings. Tristan and his mother were also present.