Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett: Why They’re Keeping Divorce A Secret From Their Kids

Kendra Wilkinson has officially filed for divorce from Hank Baskett, but she’s not telling her kids. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why both Kendra and Hank want to keep their routine as normal as possible!

Breakups aren’t easy, and if you’ve been keeping up with Kendra Wilkinson, 32, then you know she’s taking her divorce from Hank Baskett, 35, really hard. The reality TV star officially filed on April 6, and has been pretty open about how devastating the entire process has been. However, she’s choosing to keep the news a secret from her and Hank’s adorable children Hank Baskett IV, 8, and Alijah Mary Baskett, 3. “Kendra and Hank are operating as if nothing has happened with their marriage. The main reason is they want to look as normal and loving as possible for their children. And, if that means putting on a front and not breaking their weekly routines with their children, then so be it,” a source close to Kendra tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We can certainly understand Kendra and Hank’s decision. After all, they were together for eight years. Plus, divorces can be especially painful for children. “The last thing Kendra wants is her children asking why she and daddy don’t hug and kiss or hang out as much anymore. So, for now, it’s business as usual. In due time they’ll have that conversation with their children, but for now Kendra is doing her best to adjust to her new life as a divorcee,” our source continued. We can’t possibly imagine how difficult is, but we admire Kendra’s strength.

On the day of her filing, Kendra posted a heartfelt message on Instagram that read, “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.” We wish Kendra the best, and hope she and Hank are able to remain strong for the sake of their children!