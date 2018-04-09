Kendall Jenner Shows Off Flat Abs Modeling Own Swimwear Collection — Sexy Pics

Kendall looks hot in these new pics, modeling the second Kendall + Kylie swimwear collection with Revolve. See the sexy pics below!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is getting us ready for summer! She looks gorgeous modeling the second season of the Kendall + Kylie collection. Their Summer 2018 Revolve collab is sporty and sexy! Kendall’s showing off her model bod, wearing a red and white suit. It’s the X Revolve Classic Bikini Bottom and X Revolve Classic Bikini Top, which are $68 and $78, respectively. Their collection has 52 pieces — there are bikinis, one piece suits, monokinis and cover ups. The entire collection is on Revolve.com right now! Everything is under $150, with some pieces on sale as low as $22! We can’t wait for summer! What better way to get ready than by shopping for a new swimsuit?

Bikinis aren’t the only thing Kendall and Kylie design! They have clothes, bags, shoes and sunglasses! The Kendall + Kylie eyewear collection is totally cool and modern, with tons of geometric and angular shapes. They have been modeling the sunglasses as they travel, and it seems like they are loving the tiny frames that tons of celebs have been rocking lately! We love the Vivian and the Liara styles for summer!

Kendall looks so good in this bikini! Everyone has been focused on her lips lately, and whether or not she got lip injections, but this photo is all about her rockin’ bod! Her eyes are closed and she’s soaking up the sun. She’s ready for summer and so are we! See more pics of Kendall in the gallery attached!