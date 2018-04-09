‘American Idol’: Katy Perry’s Parents Call Her Out For Being ‘Mouthy’ In Rare Appearance

Katy Perry’s parents showed up on the April 9 episode of ‘American Idol’ and threw some shade at their daughter. They called their middle child ‘mouthy’ and Katy had the best response.

Katy Perry’s parents, Mary and Keith, stopped by American Idol and had some interesting words to say about their superstar daughter, 33, during the April 8 episode. “She’s still the bird, she’s still mouthy,” Mary told host Ryan Seacrest. Ryan asked whether or not she has always been mouthy, and her dad said, “Yeah.” Ryan didn’t stop the line of questioning. He then asked Katy’s parents where she gets her mouthiness from. Before her parents could respond, Katy yelled, “You guys!”

Katy’s mom didn’t stop with her shade. “She’s the middle child, they always want the most attention,” Mary said. That was a little harsh, no? At one point, Katy said, “I feel like it’s turned out okay for them!” You got that right, sister! Katy is one of the biggest singers in the world and worth well over $100 million dollar. A little mouthiness never hurt anyone.

Katy and her parents, who are both pastors, do have a solid relationship, but they do have their differences. She actually turned down their request to attend her performance at President Obama’s inauguration. “People don’t understand that I have a great relationship with my parents—like, how that can exist,” she told Marie Claire in 2013. “There isn’t any judgment. They don’t necessarily agree with everything I do, but I don’t necessarily agree with everything they do. They’re at peace with—they pray for me is what they do. They’re fascinated with the idea that they created someone who has this much attention on her. My parents are Republicans, and I’m not. They didn’t vote for Obama, but when I was asked to sing at the inauguration, they were like, ‘We can come.’ And I was like, ‘No, you can’t. I love you so much, but that—on principle.’ They understood, but I was like, ‘How dare you?’ in a way.”