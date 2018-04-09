Katy Perry Reveals Her Dream Duet Partner — Is It Frenemy Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry told Ryan Seacrest who she’d most like to team up with for a musical duet on the Apr. 9 episode of ‘American Idol’ and it’s not who you think it is. Find out who she’d love to share the stage with here!

Katy Perry, 33, witnessed a bunch of epic duets when American Idol contestants teamed up with music superstars on the Apr. 9 episode and it prompted host Ryan Seacrest, 43, to ask the “Firework” singer who she’d most like to duet with. Although some fans may have been hoping she’d say frenemy Taylor Swift, 28, just for the shock factor, Katy took a different route and chose none other than Lady Gaga! “I have mad respect for a lot of people,” Katy told Ryan in the episode. “I love a lot of different artists out there. Of course I’ve been a longtime fan of Madonna, but you know, I love Gaga so much. I think she’s such a beautiful, mystical, magical woman. And I’d love to share the stage with her at some time.”

With how talented Lady Gaga is, we have to say that we think Katy made a smart choice! Whether we will eventually witness Katy and Gaga light up the stage together has yet to be seen but it’s great to know one top female in today’s music is supporting another! Now all we need is for Katy and Tay to mend things and the world will be a tad bit of a better place, don’t you think?!

In addition to making headlines about her duet dream partner, Katy’s been stirring up some pretty fantastic moments on the American Idol revival. From giving a contestant his first kiss at his audition to flashing another when she fell while dancing, she’s definitely been entertaining this season. We can’t wait to see what wild thing she does next!