Kate Middleton: Where She’ll Give Birth & Does She Know Baby’s Gender? Palace Reveals Details

The countdown’s begun! Kensington Palace has revealed a major sign — literally — that proves Kate could give birth any day now! Find out here what else has been shared!

It’s official — baby Cambridge number three could arrive at any moment, and the signs to prove it have already been put into place! Temporary parking restrictions were placed outside the hospital on April 9 where Kate Middleton, 36, will give birth this month. And media areas have also been marked off, meaning the first official preparations are underway at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, West London, for Kate to have her third child with Prince William, 35. How exciting is that? Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

The notices, which are up in South Wharf Road, state that parking is suspended from April 9 to April 30 for an “event.” While palace officials will not reveal Kate’s precise due date, they confirmed months ago that she will give birth in April. On top of that though, a recent report says the duchess’ actual due date is April 23. The placing of these signs means Kate is mostly likely giving birth within the next two weeks, as the same signs were placed about two weeks ahead of Prince George‘s, 4, and Princess Charlotte‘s, 2, births.

As for the baby’s gender, the palace will not announce that news until after the child is born, per tradition. In fact, many sources report that Kate herself does not even know, as the royals tend to keep that information a surprise. The public and media will be informed when Kate goes into labor, with the palace announcing her and William are en route to the hospital. Next, the public will hear when Kate has given birth. Along with that announcement, the newborn’s gender, weight, and time of birth will all be revealed. An official notice will be posted on an easel in the Buckingham Palace forecourt. Put in place by a palace footman, it will be the same easel as was used to announce Kate’s other babies.

Countdown to Baby Cambridge #3 begins. The no parking signs are up outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital, Paddington, London where Kate will give birth later this month @people pic.twitter.com/7Lc7jwgYbc — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) April 9, 2018

Unlike the time leading up to George’s birth on July 22, 2013, media will not be able to stand in place opposite the famous door of the Lindo Wing until word has come from officials at Kensington Palace that Kate is in labor. Then, photographers, reporters, and television crews can set up. As usual, the family will be photographed leaving the hospital with the new baby in tow after Kate and baby are cleared. However, it’s unknown at this point if George and Charlotte will join their new sibling for the pics.

Inside the private Lindo Wing of the publicly funded National Health Service hospital, the expectant mom will be cared for by a team led by Dr. Guy Thorpe-Beeston and Dr. Alan Farthing. These doctors also led the team that helped Kate deliver Charlotte almost three years ago — on May 2, 2015. For those interested in being in the loop, the pattern of Kate’s third birth will match the organization around Charlotte’s arrival, rather than George’s. All announcements are being made via press release and Kensington Palace’s twitter account.

Upon leaving the hospital, the royals will return to Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace, from where they will issue a bulletin with the baby’s name. Keep in mind though, if the birth happens in the middle of the night, Kensington Palace will not make any announcement before 9 a.m. U.K. time (4 a.m. EST). The latest they expect to make an announcement would be 10 p.m. (5 p.m. EST). The announcement would only be made when William and Kate have informed Queen Elizabeth and other members of their families.

If the baby is born on April 21, the child will share a birthday with the Queen, who turns 92 that day. If the baby is born on April 29, it will share William and Kate’s seventh wedding anniversary.