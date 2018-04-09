‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Gets Naked In Bed & Shares The Racy Pic With Her Fans

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on Apr. 9 to post an incredibly sexy pic of herself nude in bed while on vacation in Jamaica. See the sizzling photo here!

Woah! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 26, let down the covers when she posed for a naked photo while confidently relaxing in bed in Jamaica and it was definitely a sight to see! The blonde beauty took to Instagram on Apr. 9 to post the revealing pic, which shows her bare tattooed back while the bottom part of her is wrapped in white sheets. “Jamaica had me feeling free 🇯🇲😍☺️🖤,” she captioned the photo. The mom-of-three has been enjoying time on the Caribbean island with her sons for the past week and she’s been sharing tons of adorable pics from the vacation.

Although the new nude photo has definitely garnered attention, this isn’t the first time that Kailyn showed off nude pics on social media. Back on Mar. 14, she celebrated her birthday by sharing a gorgeous black and white professional photo of herself smiling and sitting completely nude with her knees up. “Birthday suit for the birthday girl,” she captioned the pic.

The young star has been known for being comfortable in her own skin, which has been an inspiration for many young women that suffer from confidence issues and body shaming. Kailyn is used to being in the spotlight and sharing details about her personal life on her MTV reality series so it’s no surprise that she would be equally as open on her social media pages. Whether she’s talking to her fans about her relationship troubles or revealing her plans for canceling a boob job, she’s one of the most open stars in reality television and we love her for it! We look forward to seeing more from her in the future!