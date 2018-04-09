Gene Simmons Explains Why Women Do (And Should) Decide Everything, Just Like His Wife Shannon

Gene Simmons, the legendary Kiss co-founder & now Chief Evangelist Officer for the cannabis company, Invictus, tells HollywoodLife why women rule, how he willed himself to rock star success & more!

Gene Simmons, 68, not only believes women are a higher life form than men, he also thinks that they could stop all future wars altogether! In an EXCLUSIVE interview he did with HollywoodLife.com’s podcast while he was in NYC delivering his $2,000 Vaults, an actual vault that contains 50 years of unreleased music and more, to fans, the rock legend sang his amazing wife Shannon Tweed‘s praises and revealed his belief why women should rule the world. “Women do all the work and continue to do all the work,” Gene said. “Men will run out on their families and mothers won’t.” While opening up about how his father left when he was 6 and a half years old, the Kiss lead singer made the point that women would never let you down that way. “We don’t deserve you,” he continued. “You’re a higher form of life, and I’m not saying this as sort of a popcorn fart, sugar-coated comment. You understand the important things in life, family. You give birth for God’s sake. We do nothing. We just work, literally. Well, we can build a house and we can do this, we can do that. You actually make life out of nothing, and you carry it for nine months and then when it’s born, you’re there forever with the children.”

When it comes down to it, Gene believes are better prepared to be leaders than men are. “I sincerely believe that women should rule all countries,” Gene went on to say. “The tendency will be, because of your makeup, you don’t have testosterone stuff, you will tend not to go to war as easily. You’re life givers. We don’t understand that, you know. When there’s a guy in New York, ‘hey, you looking at me?’ Women don’t do that. You’re much more caring human beings. You’re the better version of what, we can’t come up to who and what you are. You’re chemically designed better than we are.”

When asked if his wife was as incredible as she seems, Gene could not stop gushing over Shannon. “Yeah. I’ll tell you why,” Gene said. “Because she stuck by my sorry ass for 29 years without being married, raised two kids and I’m a bad guy. Everything you can imagine, no drugs, no alcohol, none of that stupid stuff.”

“She got up every day at six A.M. and literally drove them to school,” he added. “She was the school president and wanted to be there for lunch time and feed the kids because she wanted to keep them within site, because you’re in Hollywood. You’re in shark-infested waters, you know, where every kid has to go through rehab before they graduate high school. It’s a very bad place to raise kids.”

Gene also revealed that his musical success is largely owed to pure will, hard work and unending determination. “Put your goddamn hands in that paint thing and just get on that canvas, just start doing it,” he said, offering his sage advice. “This creativity thing is just so highly overrated. The best writers sit there, get up at 9 A.M. They have hours, ‘I’m going to work.’ Everybody goes to work. The creative people or the rich people say, I need inspiration. Bullshit. Get up every day, sit in front of your typewriter, computer, whatever you do, and put in the time. Your brain will take over. It may not be the best stuff that comes out, but the first sketch of most stuff isn’t. Just start doing it.”