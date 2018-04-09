Elizabeth Hurley Blasted By Haters For Cleavage-Baring Dress At Son’s 16th Bday

Elizabeth Hurley is getting slammed for looking too sexy at her son Damian’s 16th birthday party! Check out the photo that’s sparking major controversy online with many critics, including moms, labeling the actress as ‘inappropriate.’

Believe it or not, Elizabeth Hurley, 52, is getting trolled online for being too sexy of a mom! The actress celebrated her son Damian’s 16th birthday in a tight plunging dress with colored embellishment, and some Instagram critics weren’t too keen on her outfit choice. “Happy Birthday to my little prince [Damian]. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” Hurley wrote to her son beside the photo which showcased a closeup shot of her cleavage. Check out the photo below, and see what some of her biggest critics had to say.

“Does he still breast feed…if not, COVER THEM UP!! He your teenage son,” one critic wrote. Another called the dress “a tiny bit inappropriate.” Some even went as far as accusing Hurley of going under the knife for her assets. “Plastic surgery is awesome,” one person wrote. “Creepy showing off at your son’s birthday. Cover up you’re a mum,” said another commenter.

Some IG user allegedly added: “Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her.” Someone else called the number “a tiny bit inappropriate,” with a user adding, “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you.” — [via Aol]

While Hurley was subject to negative comments, there were more fans who stepped up to defend the actress. “As a breast cancer survivor that has a bilateral mastectomy and I’m the same age as you “f–k all these b–ches complaining about you showing part of your girls while standing next to your handsome so,” one person who felt strongly about the backlash wrote in Hurley’s defense. “You did nothing wrong and people need to leave the boobies alone and find something more important to complain about. Judging people doesn’t make you right, it just shows how truly insecure people are” you do you and show them or part of them all you want.”

One Instagram user followed suit, writing, “Let the haters HATE.. don’t let them stop you from being you…. they are all just jealous because you can pull it off…. lol”.

Hurley is known for her sultry Instagram posts and revealing bikini photos online. However, her IG page isn’t a platform for Hurley to brag. “It’s not just a mad ego trip,” Hurley told Yahoo Lifestyle of her Instagram last month [March 2018]. “It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

In fact, Hurley is a strong proponent of body positivity. “There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds,” Hurley explained. “People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic.”