Drake Bell’s Alleged Nude Pics Leak Online & Fans Freak Out With Epic Memes

Drake Bell’s alleged nude pictures have leaked online & Twitter is going crazy as a result! Check out his fans’ wildest reactions his alleged naked photos here!

Drake Bell, 31, had a slew of his alleged nude pictures leak on the internet and as a result of these photos making their way all over the web (seriously, they can very easily be found), members of his fan base are basically losing their minds. One Drake stan wrote, “ok so drake bells nudes were leaked ?? im done & so is my childhood.” In fact, apparently a common reaction to seeing Drake’s alleged exposed penis was the ruining of people’s childhoods. Another Twitter user wrote, “Not to be dramatic but after seeing drake bells nudes my childhood is ruined.” Yeah, something tells us that rewatching Drake & Josh is going to be a pretty different experience now. Another tweeted, “Thank you for the #DrakeBell visual, now going to scrub my eyes. Please his heart.” Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions below!

Others were confused as to why Drake was trending at first, but then the reason became very, very clear in a big way. Another fan wrote, “me: huh, why is #DrakeBell trending? me 2.5 secinds later: OH MY LANTA, THATS WHY.” For others, the thirst was very real after looking at these photos. One person wrote, “BITCH WHYD HE LICK HIS LIPS I AM DECEASED.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Drake has bared it all. Drake got completely naked for the music video for his song “Rewind” that he released on Valentine’s Day. On top of that, Drake also posted a very NSFW picture of himself wearing nothing at all and covering his private area with his hands.

Of course, we’ll keep you posted if Drake reacts to his alleged nudes leaking.