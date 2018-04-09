Donald Trump Jr. Claims He Has A Bigger ‘Package’ Than His Father & We Can’t Un-Hear That

That now-infamous interview in which Donald Trump Jr. complained about how bringing his pregnant wife to the Playboy Mansion ruined the experience? Yeah, it gets worse. Adam Carolla broadcasted a live episode of his radio program, “The Adam Carolla Show” from the mansion in 2007 with Don Jr. as one of his various guests, and it got very candid, to say the least. For some reason, Adam decided to ask him about the size of his dad, Donald Trump‘s…ugh we can’t even say. Read what Adam asked in his own words:

“I got one question, Donald Jr.,” Adam asked. “When you and your pops are in the shower, who’s got the bigger package? You know what I’m saying.” Don Jr. didn’t miss a beat, responding: “You know, and I will get fired for this, but I’m never going to say that I don’t. I will get fired for that. By the way, they’re both pretty substantial I think.”