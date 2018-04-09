Donald Trump Jr. Claims He Has A Bigger ‘Package’ Than His Father & We Can’t Un-Hear That
We didn’t need to know this! Donald Trump Jr. boasted in an interview about his ‘package’ and compared it to his dad’s for reasons we don’t understand. Ew times two!
That now-infamous interview in which Donald Trump Jr. complained about how bringing his pregnant wife to the Playboy Mansion ruined the experience? Yeah, it gets worse. Adam Carolla broadcasted a live episode of his radio program, “The Adam Carolla Show” from the mansion in 2007 with Don Jr. as one of his various guests, and it got very candid, to say the least. For some reason, Adam decided to ask him about the size of his dad, Donald Trump‘s…ugh we can’t even say. Read what Adam asked in his own words:
“I got one question, Donald Jr.,” Adam asked. “When you and your pops are in the shower, who’s got the bigger package? You know what I’m saying.” Don Jr. didn’t miss a beat, responding: “You know, and I will get fired for this, but I’m never going to say that I don’t. I will get fired for that. By the way, they’re both pretty substantial I think.”
Welp, we cannot un-hear that. Excuse us while we go barf forever. If you really want to, you can listen to the full interview HERE. It’s with a heavy heart that we remind you that 10 years later, his father would still be talking about his own genitalia, and doing so in a presidential debate. Life comes at you fast!
Don Jr. also spoke about the “hell” he went through bringing his wife, Vanessa Trump, with him to the Playboy Mansion. Sounds almost as bad as witnessing your husband talk publicly about his father’s junk and how many women he’s slept with while you’re heavily pregnant at a Playboy party. Vanessa and Don Jr. are currently in the middle of getting a divorce.