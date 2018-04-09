Cardi B’s Pregnancy Reveal Dress — All The Details On Her Tight White Gown

Cardi B gave everyone the feels when she revealed her baby bump in a tight white dress on ‘SNL’ on April 7. Get the details on her outfit below!

Cardi B, 25, finally confirmed her pregnancy to the world, as she performed “Be Careful” for her second song on Saturday Night Live on April 7. She left people guessing after wearing a Cruella de Vil-inspired black and white creation for her first song — it wasn’t tight at all and had billowing feathers to her knees. But as she took the stage for her second performance, she left nothing to the imagination! The camera panned out and showed off her baby bump to perfection! Her tight white “reveal dress” was by Christian Siriano. After the performance, on April 8, Christian wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way! You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano on @nbcsnl it was an honor. #cardib Styled by @kollincarter” and adding, “Fittings with Cardi are the best! Congratulations!!”

Christian told HollywoodLife.com, “I have been working with Cardi for a while now, before she was the sensation she is today. She really is a pleasure to work with — she’s infectious and sweet, so when she needs something we always make it happen. Kollin, her stylist, is doing such a great job with her. I love working with him and we collaborate well together. We made her gown in three days and only had time to fit it the night before her appearance on SNL! I wanted to give her a goddess, angel-like feeling and I think we accomplished that. It really was a beautiful moment. I have known about this pregnancy for a while now and it was an honor to be part of her reveal!”

Christian and Cardi B have such a special relationship. She wore a STUNNING teal Siriano creation at Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball back in September 2017, and needed multiple people to help her walk down the carpet! The ball gown was the talk of the event. More recently, she wore a maroon Christian Siriano tulle dress at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. She wore the pouffy dress as she accepted the award for Best New Artist — that definitely hid her bump!

Cardi B re-posted a congratulatory message from Rihanna on Instagram, writing, “The love I’m receiving is overwhelming😩! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri.” We are so happy for Cardi B and Offset!