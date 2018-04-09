Is Cardi B Taking A Break From Music After Giving Birth? Her Future Plans Revealed

Cardi B is officially a mother-to-be, but does that mean she’s going to take a break from rapping?! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her post-baby plans!

Cardi B, 25, is on top of the world! In under a year, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper became a Grammy nominated artist, got engaged to Offset, 26, debuted her first album Invasion of Privacy, and is now expecting her first child! It’s clear she’s winning, but does a baby mean she’ll be taking some time off? “Cardi would like to hit the ground running from when she gives birth and continue to work, tour, and record. She knows that this is her time and she wants to provide for her child the best she can. So, working and being a mother is something she is very excited to take part in. She doesn’t need the rest,” a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. I guess that settles it!

Of course, we can understand Cardi’s decision. Within 24 hours, her album Invasion of Privacy went gold. So, we wouldn’t want to slow down either! However, we’re sure she’ll take a little down time to care for her baby. Plus, her baby daddy Offset already has the parent thing down. As many of you may know, Offset has three children from previous relationships– Jordan, Kody, and Kalea Marie. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Cardi. After weeks of teasing, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy while performing “Be Careful,” on Saturday Night Live on April 8.

Midway through her performance, the camera panned down to Cardi’s midsection showing off her growing bump, and of course the crowd went bananas! Cardi looked absolutely incredible in a white Christian Siriano gown, and we can’t wait to follow her pregnancy journey! Following the news, Offset took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. “THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR SUPPORT. WE FEEL SO BLESSED.” So sweet, right?