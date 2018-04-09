Blake Shelton: Is He Worried About Awkward Run-In With Miranda Lambert After Her Split?

Is Blake Shelton concerned about any awkwardness if he ran into Miranda Lambert following her recent breakup? A source close to the country legend EXCLUSIVELY told us exactly how he’d react!

Blake Shelton, 41, cannot be bothered to concern himself over his ex Miranda Lambert, 34, no matter what drama’s going on in her life. A source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on his reaction to news of her recent split with Anderson East, 29 . “Blake really can’t stress about Miranda anymore,” our source said. “He honestly doesn’t want to see her in a bad place, whether it’s with her well being or in this case a relationship, but he has to move on. So concerning her split with Anderson, he doesn’t want to know much about it. Because if it was the other way around he wouldn’t want her stressing about him.”

On top of that, if he ever had a run-in with either Miranda or Anderson, he has a simple approach plan — keep it short and sweet. “If he runs into them at or outside an award show, Blake wouldn’t be surprised and he would take the high road,” our source went on to say. “It’s important for him to be an adult in the situation, and he hopes that nothing would be awkward. He is not looking to meet them, but if he bumps into them at any point, it will be brief and cordial.” Time will whether or not Blake will end up having an awkward run-in with Miranda.

Recently, Blake showed his current girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, some major love on Instagram. Blake took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to post a cool pic of an arrowhead collection in the shape of a heart. In addition to the photo, Blake provided the caption: “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”