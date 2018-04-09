‘American Idol’ Live Blog: 12 Contestants Team Up With Celebrities For Epic Duets

A dozen of the contestants are performing alongside some of their own idols for the celebrity duets portion of ‘American Idol.’ Read our live blog of the April 9 episode!

Catie Turner and Andy Grammer are up first! Their duet is none other than his hit “Good To Be Alive.” Catie easily holds her own alongside Andy. She’s got a presence that’s so unique. Katy Perry called her performance “amazing,” and Lionel Richime added that she “killed it.” The swoonworthy Cade Foehner is up next with Bishop Briggs. She falls under his spell, too. They hit the stage and duet to INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart.” Their musical chemistry is straight up FIRE, Cade’s voice will give you goosebumps. Luke is so impressed that he asks Cade to come on tour with him. That’s how good Cade is.

The adorable Layla Spring is teaming up with Sugarland. They perform “Stuck Like Glue.” Their duet is cut and fun. Layla has a great voice, but can she transcend? That’s the question. But she sings with Jennifer Nettles effortlessly. Katy loves that Layla has a great voice and a personality. Dominique Posey takes on “Wake Me Up” alongside the legendary Aloe Blacc. The singers slow down the song for a more soulful rendition. While Dominique was a little shaky in rehearsals, he kills it in front of the judges, who call him “world class.”

Brandon Diaz decides to take a risk and sing “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi. He shocks the judges from the starts when he sings in Spanish! The judges love that he gave them a taste of something else in his arsenal. He just keeps on surprising them! Kay Kay is paired with Train’s Pat Monahan. This is her very first duet. She has a little trouble in rehearsal, but she comes through on stage to sing “Drive By.”

Bishop returns to the Idol stage to sing with Trevor McBane. Their performance of her song “River” is nothing short of amazing. They elevate each other on stage. “He is so destined for greatness,” Bishop says. Lionel thinks he is “the real deal,” but he just has to remember there’s an entertainment aspect for performing. Michelle Sussett and Luis slow things down to duet the ballad “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Her voice is one-of-a-kind. She actually sounds a little better than Luis! Andy and Jonny Brenns sing a fun rendition of “Back Home.” Dennis Lorenzo sings a “spectacular” duet with his “favorite artist” Allen Stone.