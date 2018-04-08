Travis Scott Feels ‘Blessed’ For Beautiful GF Kylie Jenner & Baby Stormi — Moved By Seeing Mom Hold Her

We’re learning that taking his daughter Stormi to meet his family in Texas was a huge moment for Travis Scott! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Let’s face it, life is good for Travis Scott! The 25-year-old rapper is quickly becoming a household name in the music world, he’s got a brand-new daughter, Stormi Webster, and a gorgeous, world-famous girlfriend — Kylie Jenner, 20! We all knew how good he has it and since traveling home to introduce his daughter to his family in Texas on April 7, he’s realizing it too! “Seeing Stormi with his family was incredibly moving for Travis—especially watching his mom holding her granddaughter for the first time,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It really brought home to him the whole cycle of life thing.”

The source added that the experience has given Travis some serious perspective on what really matters in life. “It also makes Travis realize quite how blessed he is, and how grateful he should be for his beautiful perfect daughter, loving warm family, gorgeous girlfriend, amazing career, life truly is good, and he’s feeling uncharacteristically humbled right now.” Awww! As we previously reported, Travis’ huge family threw a huge party for Stormi’s visit, including $7,000 worth of flowers!

At the gathering, Travis (real name: Jacques Webster) introduced his brother Joshua to his new niece! And the rapper’s bro gifted all of Stormi’s fans a brand-new peek at the baby girl! “So happy to finally meet my beautiful Stormi,” he captioned a video on Snapchat along with a purple heart emoji. So sweet! Attendees at the gathering feasted as well! The spread included waffles, fried chicken, cornbread — all the best southern cuisine has to offer! We’re betting that, when Stormi and Travis head back to LA, the rapper will be taking a whole new appreciation for his incredible lifestyle — and his loving family– with him!