‘SNL: T’Challa Plays Black Jeopardy & Tells Caucasian Karen To Keep ‘Bland-Ass Potato Salad To Self’

Love it! ‘Black Panther’ dropped by for the most hilarious version of Jeopardy ever! Here’s all the details!

Just when we thought Saturday Night Live couldn’t get any better, they went and upped their game on Saturday, April 7! Chadwick Boseman reprised his character T’Challa from showed up for an episode of Black Jeopardy and was incredible! At first, he didn’t appear to understand many American phrases. However when getting asked a question under the category “White People” he absolutely nailed it! The question is: “Your friend Karen brings her potato salad to your cookout.”

Here’s T’Challa’s amazing response: “I think I’m getting the hang of this. Before I answer, this Karen is Caucasian? And she has her own recipe for potato salad? Ah, I understand. It is noble that she would volunteer to cook for everyone. And although I have not had potato salad I sens that this white woman does not season her food. And if she does, it is only with a tiny bit of salt. And no paprika. And she will probably add something unnecessary like raisins. So something tells me that I should say ‘Ah hell naw Karen, keep your bland-ass potato salad to yourself.” Obviously, he was right!

This brilliant sketch is a terrific example of precisely how SNL has stayed relevant while delivering the laughs throughout season 43. They are clearly taking risks these days and we firmly believe they are paying off! Like on March 17 when SNL alum Bill Hader brought back one of his most endearing characters — Stefon! He visited Weekend Update to offer tourists in New York some…unique advice on local hot spots.

“If you’re drunk in Midtown, doing cheap coke off your laundry cart, I have just the place for you. New York’s hottest club is Galoosh!” he told Colin Jost and the studio audience. “Inspired by true events… This former CVS, which became a Chase Bank, and then became a CVS again, has a familiar yet troubling feel,” he shared. “Like when Larry King would play himself in a movie. This place has everything. Desk sets, key fobs, kale chips, Roman J. Israel Esq. Plus, you can play everyone’s favorite party game — The Stranger.” When pushed on this obscure game, he replied: “You know that Billy Joel song The Stranger? It’s when you sit on Billy Joel’s hand til it’s numb, then you rub yourself with it.” Random, ridiculous and we’re completely on board!