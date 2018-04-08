Now that Cardi B has unveiled her pregnancy, Offset just thanked fans for all the love! Check out his post!

OMG! Cardi B, 25, just revealed that she’s expecting her first child with Offset, 26, on Saturday Night Live! How epic was that?! Now the soon-to-be father is taking to Instagram to show his thanks to fan who have been eagerly waiting and wondering about this baby news! “Thank you for all of your support,” he captioned a photo of himself and ladylove. “We feel so blessed.” Awww! Pass the Kleenex!

Let’s face it, when Cardi decides to do something, she goes all out! She decided that her performance of her new track “Be Careful” on SNL would be the perfect venue to let the world in on the insanely exciting news! Just as she was about halfway through the track, the camera pulled out from her face, revealing that she’s got a pretty sizable bump under her white dress! It’s not often that you see a crowd break out in to cheers in the MIDDLE of a song!