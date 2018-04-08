Melania Trump ‘Horrified’ Over Trump Tower Fire Death — It Made Her Realize ‘What’s Important’

Melania Trump was shocked to hear about the death that resulted from the ‘terrifying’ Trump Tower blaze. A source close to the first lady EXCLUSIVELY told HL what her reaction was to the tragedy.

Melania Trump, 47, has been left shaken by the recent, tragic fire that happened at Trump Tower on Mar. 7 that claimed one life. A source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how she handled the scary news. “Thankfully, neither Donald or Melania were in New York when the fire broke out, but it was still terrifying none the less,” our source said. “Melania was horrified to learn that there had been a death, in addition to a number of firefighters injured. That news really helped put things in perspective.”

At first, Melania and Donald Trump, 71, were worried that the fire would spread to their home, but that they soon became concerned about the danger to others. “Initially, upon hearing of the fire, Melania and Donald were concerned that it might spread to their apartment and cause irreparable damage to some very valuable and cherished possessions that they both have,” our source went on to say. “However, upon hearing that there had been a fatality, any worries about material possessions paled in comparison.”

When it comes down to it, the whole event really put things into perspective for Melania, who has vowed to stay with Donald through thick and thin. “An event like this really forces you to take stock of what’s most important in life, and that’s the well-being of those you love, and those around you,” our source added. “Both Melania and Donald are grateful for the ceaseless bravery of New York City’s fire fighters, and they are praying for the speedy and full recovery of all those who were injured yesterday, in addition to sending their thoughts and prayers to the deceased resident’s family and loved ones — such a terrible tragedy.”