Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Both Rock Tiny Bikinis On Vacation — Which Sis Is Your Fave? See Pics

Oh la la! Kourtney and Kim Kardashian just shared some new sizzling bikini pics and we can’t decide who looks better! Check them out!

Simply stunning! Kim Kardashian, 37, just shared another bathroom selfie that definitely has our temperatures rising! In it, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shows off her incredible figure while wearing a sexy red Chanel bathing suit! Love it! The photo was taken during her trip to the island paradise of Turks and Caicos with her sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who also also shared a sexy snap of herself sporting a black bikini! But which sister rocked the look best?

The obvious choice is Kimmie, who knows how to break the internet with her smoldering photos! And this time is no different! She dazzles in the back-lit still, rocking a playful braid for her day of fun in the sun! However, Kourt knows which bathing suits truly make her slender curves look the best! And this string bikini looks absolutely sensational on her! Head here to check out the pics and so many more sexy moments from the KarJenner clan!

Of course, the gang is sharing more than sizzling bikini snaps! Kourtney and her younger fella Younes Bendjima, 24, posted a video of their scenic bike ride through the picturesque area and there’s no denying — these 2 are completely adorable together! And, earlier in the week, Younes shared a hunky photo of himself posing beside a golf cart while showing off his incredible abs! But wait, there’s more sexy photos emerging from this trip! Kourtney and her beau have been doing some sunbathing and the eldest Kardashian sister shared an amazing still of their seaside view! This family is definitely living the good life! Stay tuned for more photos from their island escape!