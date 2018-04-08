Kenya Moore Pregnant: ‘RHOA’ Star Expecting 1st Baby With New Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore’s officially expecting! After trying hard for a baby since her June wedding, the star and her husband are finally pregnant, and she couldn’t be happier!

Kenya Moore, 46, has a bun in the oven! While appearing on the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1 on Sunday, April 8, she said, “We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late…this year,” per E! News. OMG! The gorgeous reality star has been super open about wanting to start a family for a long time now, and we can only imagine how thrilled she must be about her dreams coming true! Kenya tied the knot with Marc Daly in June of this year, and fans knew it was only a matter of time before the two announced a pregnancy. Even cuter, the couple revealed the exciting news in the perfect way on Sunday! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

Rumors had been swirling that Kenya was pregnant for a while now, so we’re happy she finally set the record straight for her rabid fans. In fact, in November TMZ reported that she and Marc were doing IVF treatments in Barbados. Photos were even snapped of the reality star entering and leaving a building that houses the world-renowned Barbados Fertility Centre. Clearly Kenya and Marc were more determined than ever to become parents and we certainly don’t blame them!

“We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away,” Kenya told People magazine soon after her summer nuptials in June of 2017. “We both want a child.” And now their wish is finally coming true! Now, if only we could discover the due date! Congrats, Kenya and Marc!

