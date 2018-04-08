Nick Jonas Gets Incredibly Buff In Workout Video & Kelly Ripa Trolls Him In The Comments

And the award for best comment goes to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously trolled Nick Jonas after he posted a workout video on Instagram. See her message here!

Fans can’t get enough of Nick Jonas‘ workout videos, and apparently neither can Kelly Ripa, 47! The 25-year-old singer shared footage on Instagram that showed himself at the gym doing some difficult arm exercises while he clenched his muscles. “This was a brutal finisher today,” he captioned the clip. The talk show host then slid into the comments section to ask a very serious question. “What was the starter @nickjonas ?” she wrote, according to the Comments By Celebrities account. Really, though! We need to know, Nick!

This isn’t the only spot-on comment that Kelly has posted this week. On April 5, the mom-of-three shared her own pic from the gym, which showed her wearing a tank top that gave followers a peek at a bit of her stomach. One rude commenter then asked, “why do you need to flaunt yourself because your husband is so much better than you???? Enough!!!!” Yikes, right?! Well the Live With Kelly & Ryan host responded, and she did so in probably the best way possible. “Unfortunately for both of us, everyone beat me to it. See comments above, and then seriously, unfollow me and go do something nice for someone today. You’ll feel better i promise,” she replied.

When he’s not working out though, Nick is reportedly spending some time with actress Angela Sarafyan, 34. As previously reported, he’s started up a romance with the Westworld star! While they aren’t exclusively dating, “he has a thing for older women,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “He’s definitely into her.”