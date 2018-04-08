Justin Bieber Takes Painful Fall During Soccer Match On Saturday In LA — Is He OK?

Ouch! Justin Bieber took a nasty fall while playing soccer and it looks like he twisted his ankle. Will he be alright? See the pic!

Justin Bieber is bending it like Beckham! The 24-year-old played soccer with his friends in Playa Vista, CA on April 7, but the game didn’t go as planned as he was photographed falling over the ball! He shouted as he fell, and it appeared he twisted his ankle as he tripped and lost his footing. Ow! But don’t worry, he was later spotted laughing on the sidelines, so he recovered quickly. The “Friends” singer donned a white Adidas jersey and red athletic shorts for the competitive match. He also kept his long hair pushed back with the help of a bandana.

Despite the injury, Biebs sure does love the sport. On March 10, he also continued to play soccer out in Los Angeles, and even though he didn’t get hurt that time, he did play in the rain. The downpour didn’t seem to bother him though as he ran around the field in a hoodie and shorts. What can we say, he’s committed to staying fit!

But soccer hasn’t been the only way the Grammy winner has been staying active. On April 6, he was spotted taking a walk after a SoulCycle class in Beverly Hills. But he wasn’t alone for the outing. Justin was spotted getting close to a mystery brunette during the stroll! They appeared deep in conversation as they walked side by side. The outing seemed friendly enough. The “Sorry” singer recently took a break from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez, who has been spending her time going on relaxing vacations in Australia and hanging out with her friends.