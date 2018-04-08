Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Haven’t Texted Or Talked During Their Break & It’s Driving Him Crazy

We’re hearing that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez haven’t spoken in weeks and that he’s totally sick of it! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!



Will Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, be able to patch things up after their long “break”?! It’s a question that’s nagging fans everywhere. It is even possible at this point after Justin has been spotted out and about with model Baskin Champion? Well now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that the Biebs and Selena haven’t even talking since deciding to take a break! “Justin hasn’t texted or spoken to Selena since they went their separate ways, but not because he doesn’t want to—the exact opposite in fact—he’s just respecting her wishes and giving her some time,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It drives Justin crazy having zero communication.”

The insider went on to add that Justin is doing everything he can to distract himself while he waits for Selena to come back to him. “He’s constantly seeing or hearing things that he knows Selena would dig, and he wants to share them with her, but so far he’s managed to resist the temptation. Right now, Justin’s trying to be around friends as much as possible, and to keep his brain occupied, because whenever he’s on his own and trying to just chill, he inevitably starts thinking about Selena and how much he misses her.” Poor Justin.

These new details emerge soon after we learned that JB is really focusing on improving his own outlook as he gives Selena her space. “Justin has been working on himself during his time away from Selena,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on April 6. “He has been going to bed early, waking up early, exercising daily, hiking, spending time with family and writing a ton of new music. His goal has been to stay out of trouble and be patient while Selena figures things out. It’s hard, cause he really loves her a lot, but as long as he is staying busy and productive, he is really happy.” Let’s hope she comes back soon!