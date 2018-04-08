Daniel Bryan Passionately Kisses Wife Brie Bella After Winning His First Match Back At WrestleMania

Welcome back, Daniel Bryan. After returning from retirement, the WWE Superstar won his match at WrestleMania and he celebrated victory with a sweet kiss from his wife!

Winning never tasted sweeter. Daniel Bryan, 36, made a triumphant return to the WWE on April 8, following his premature retirement in 2016. His first match back was a storybook ending. Not only did he and Shane McMahon, 48, overcome the odds (and medical issues) to defeat Sami Zayn, 33, and Kevin Owens, 33, but Daniel got to celebrate the win with his wife and mother of his child, Brie Bella, 34. Now, that’s what you call a WrestleMania moment. How wonderful that Daniel was able to celebrate his return to the ring with the love of his life?

Perhaps more marvelous than the ending of this match was the fact that Daniel was a part of it to begin with. The man once considered the “greatest wrestler in the world” was forced to hang up his trunks in February 2016, after doctors found a lesion on his brain. “Within the first five months of my wrestling career, I’d already had three concussions,” he said during his tearful retirement speech. “For years after that, I would get a concussion here and there, or here, or there, and it gets to the point when you’ve been wrestling for 16 years that it adds up to a lot of concussions. It gets to a point where they tell you that you can’t wrestle anymore.”

Daniel would not give up his dream. Two years of “extensive evaluations” followed after his retirement, and he underwent months of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which Forbes says is “the use of high pressure oxygen as a drug to treat basic pathophysiologic processes and their diseases.” The process has been used as treatment for “more than 70 different cerebral disorders, including stroke, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury.”

Daniel was ultimately medically cleared by numerous medical professionals, but the WWE held out before finally giving him the go ahead. Judging by the reaction from the 78,000-plus fans at WrestleMania 34, it’s obvious that they made the right decision. Welcome back, Daniel!