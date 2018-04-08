All The Times Cardi B Hid Her Baby Bump Before Her Big ‘SNL’ Reveal

Cardi B made her big baby bump reveal on the Apr. 7 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ but before that, she was definitely the master at hiding it in more ways than one. See all the times the rapper kept her bun in the oven under wraps here!

Cardi B, 25, took us all by surprise (sort of) when she revealed her cute little baby bump during her performance of “Be Careful” on the Apr. 7 episode of Saturday Night Live and we’re totally living for it! Before her big confirmation, however, she took some serious measures to make sure she hid the bump well and we have to admit that we think she did a pretty great job. Although there were already a ton of rumors that she was pregnant with Offset‘s baby for a while, Cardi didn’t let it stop her from keeping the moment private until she was ready to announce it on her own terms. Now that she’s-in her own words- “finally free”, we’re taking a look back at some of the best photos we could find of the rapper hiding her bun in the oven!

While filming her new music video for the song, “I Like It”, Cardi hid her bump under a massive yellow puffy skirt and who can forget when she hid it under the famous iHeart Radio Music Awards dark red dress with the equally as puffy three tiered bottom? Cardi was a bit more sly when she hid the bump casually under a bright pink blazer with matching pants and she laughed another time when she kept things covered under a silky floral bathrobe. The mom-to-be took it one step further on a different occasion when she cleverly wore another blazer with a flared bottom that was just wide enough to hide the bump!

Cardi wore a big blue fur coat at The Player’s Ball back in Feb. and that shielded the bump well as did a loose fitting dress that she wore at a Marc Jacobs show that same month. Another ensemble that kept things under the radar during New York Fashion Week was Cardi’s black and white designer coat as well as a long white fur shawl she held over her shoulder while wearing a green suit. Her black leather dress that tied in the middle also made Cardi look bumpless and it wasn’t hard to disguise her growing stomach in her long stylish tan jacket that flared out at the waist.

Congratulations to Cardi and Offset on their soon-to-be arrival! We’re glad Cardi can finally let loose and show off that beautiful bump to the world!