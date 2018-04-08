Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani In Sweet Instagram Post — ‘I Love You, Pretty Girl’

Aw! Blake Shelton took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to prove his love is still strong for Gwen Stefani when he posted a pic of an impressive arrowhead collection and gave an adorable shout-out to his lady. See it here!

Blake Shelton, 41, is head over heels in love with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48! The country singer took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to post an awesome photo of an arrowhead collection that consisted of 13 arrowheads and he included a sweet message for the blonde beauty in his caption. “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth,” the adorable caption read. Blake, of course, is from Oklahoma so for him to call Gwen an “Okie” is truly special! There was no word on whether the collection of arrowheads was Gwen’s or if it was Blake’s and she helped him to add to it but the post was especially heartwarming and proved to us their relationship is stronger than ever!

The couple have often made headlines because of their love. Whether they’re on a casual romantic date night alone together or Blake is spending some serious quality time doing fun-loving activities with Gwen’s three sons, they are a refreshing reminder of the tight-knit relationship we all strive for! There’s been a ton of speculation that the lovebirds are looking to get hitched in the near future and we have to say that we’d be thrilled for them if it happens but there’s no official word yet!

The duo, who started dating after working as judges on The Voice, just spent the Easter holiday together and attended church with Gwen’s boys. They all looked super comfortable together and seemed to be having a sweet and loving time as they often do on the many outings we see them on. We’re glad to know they’re still enjoying each other’s company and can’t wait to see more adorable pics in the future!

We’re definitely on Team Gwen and Blake and we love seeing how smitten these two are with each other!