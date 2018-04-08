‘American Idol’ Live Blog: 12 Of The Top 24 Singers Belt It Out In Solos

‘American Idol’ returns for another episode and this time half of the top 24 singers are giving it their all with various solo performances. Follow along with our live blog here to find out how they do!

American Idol is ready to roll again with 12 of the top 24 contestants showing off their skills with epic solo performances in front of an audience and we are so excited to see what they can do! Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are set to judge the hopefuls and choose their favorites to go on to the live shows and on-air-personality Bobby Bones is mentoring the talented men and women by helping them prepare for the chance of a lifetime. Dominique us up first. He struts his stuff while singing “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan & Rufus with high energy and Katy’s loving it. Lionel thinks he has star quality and Luke says what he’s doing is awesome. While getting advice, Layla Spring, who is set to perform next, gets surprised by Bobby with a video call from one of her AI favorites, season 10 runner-up, Lauren Alaina. Lauren tells Layla to enjoy the show and just do her best. The Kentucky native then gives off a huge stage presence when she belts out “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride and gets high praise from all three judges.

Catie Turner, who’s known for her unique and quirky personality, is getting ready to make her impression on the judges next. She definitely stands out when she performs the classic jam “Call Me” by Blondie. Katy can’t help but cheer and dance during the rockin’ performance and all three judges couldn’t take their eyes off of her. Luke tells her that her voice never lets them down and Katy tells her to never change. Lionel loves the way she flips her hair and when Ryan asks her why she chose that song, she tells him her dad, who is in the audience, wanted her to sing it.

Keep refreshing for updates!