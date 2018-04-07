Trump Tower: Massive Fire Breaks Out On 50th Floor — Shocking Videos

Absolutely terrifying. The New York Fire Department has been called to Trump Tower to fight a blazing fire several stories up. Here’s all the details.

As fire mysteriously broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The Police Department and Fire Department have already been dispatched to manage the growing crisis. It started around 6 p.m. EST, according to CBS News. Since, video after video has been captured by average New Yorkers showing flames and dark smoke billowing out of President Donald Trump’s iconic home.

The NY Police Department have shared that the nearby intersection of 5th Ave. and West 57th Street will be facing heavier traffic and closures in an effort to combat the fire. This story is developing…