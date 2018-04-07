Travis Scott & His Mom Spoiling Stormi With A Huge Texas Party: He Spent $7K On Flowers Alone

Travis Scott’s mom is planning a huge storm-themed bash for Stormi Webster in Texas and the rapper helped out with the decorations! He reportedly dropped over $7K on floral arrangements!

Travis Scott sure knows how to throw a party! The 25-year-old and his mom are planning a welcome party for Stormi Webster in Texas and they’re not holding back, according to TMZ. The bash, which will be for Travis’ side of the family, will have a storm theme, and the rapper has already laid down a ton of cash for it. He was responsible for 6 floral sculptures and stands, which display lightning bolts going through clouds of roses, hydrangeas, and orchids. Hanging from the floral arrangements are “raindrops” made out of Swarovski crystals, sources told the website. The price tag reportedly came in at $7,145!

The insiders also said that Kylie Jenner will be there when her daughter first meets her boyfriend’s family, but it’s unclear whether any of the other KarJenners will attend. The shindig is set to take place at the Missouri City, TX home that the “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker gave his mom for Christmas.

Stormi is already no stranger to an over-the-top get-together. The 2-month-old was present at Kris Jenner‘s Easter extravaganza. Her parents dressed her up in an adorable pink dress, and Kylie even shared videos of the baby being held by her father on Snapchat. The lip-kit mogul also gave her followers an in-depth look at the decorations, events, and food from the bash. There was a giant bunny sculpture, a giant inflatable slide, and tons of pastel colored snacks. The Kardashian-Jenner crew know how to throw an epic party! We can’t wait to see what Travis and his family have in store for his precious bundle of joy.